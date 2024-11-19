The Indiana Mad Ants announced Monday that Bell suffered a left knee injury during Friday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves and will undergo season-ending surgery at a later date.

After exploring international opportunities this summer, Bell opted to return to the Mad Ants for a second consecutive campaign. He posted eight points and eight rebounds during his G League season debut but played only 13 seconds before suffering the injury against Iowa. Bell hasn't played in an NBA regular-season game since 2021-22 with Chicago and has made only 36 appearances since the 2018-19 campaign.