Bell (leg) recorded six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 10 minutes in Monday's 139-110 loss to Lakeland.

Bell missed the second half of the G League campaign due to a left leg injury, but he returned in a bench role during the quarterfinals Monday. He was unable to generate significant production in the playoff loss but averaged 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 27.4 minutes per game this year.