Bell recorded 22 points (10-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Bell was incredibly efficient from the floor Saturday, and he led the team in scoring while posting a double-double against Austin. Although the BayHawks were unable to complete the comeback attempt Saturday, Bell is now averaging 19.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 25.9 minutes per game over the first three contests this year.