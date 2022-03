Bell recorded 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Bell hadn't played since Feb. 17, but he returned to the court as a starter Friday and led the Mad Ants in nearly every statistical category en route to his second triple-double of the season. He's now played at least 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances.