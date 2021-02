Bell generated 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one assist over 35 minutes in Thursday's 94-90 win over Lakeland.

Bell has been a significant contributor for the BayHawks early in the 2020-21 G League season, and he had another strong double-double against Lakeland on Thursday. He posted a team-high 13 rebounds and finished second on the team in scoring during the narrow victory. He should continue to play a key role during the four-week bubble in Orlando.