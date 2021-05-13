Bell will sign a two-way contract with the Warriors on Thursday and should be available for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Bell will join the Warriors for the remainder of the season to provide some extra depth at center. He played for the Warriors during his first two, and most productive, seasons. During that time, he averaged 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.8 minutes. The 26-year-old has appeared in just 34 games since the start of the last season, and he's seen action for Minnesota, Memphis and Washington.