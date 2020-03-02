Jordan Bell: Waived by Memphis
Bell was waived by the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Memphis signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day deal Monday, so Bell is the odd man out with the team needing to clear a roster spot. Bell appeared in only two games for the Grizzlies after coming over from Houston, by way of Minnesota, at the trade deadline.
