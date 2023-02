Bohannon notched seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist, one rebound and one steal over 12 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 loss to Austin.

Bohannon finished second on the bench in scoring while shooting a perfect mark en route to flirting with double figures in scoring Saturday. Bohannon has averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12 regular season games.