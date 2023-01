Bohannon posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over Memphis Hustle.

Bohannon led the team in shots made from three en route to finishing as one of four Wolves players in double figures in scoring. Bohannon has averaged 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last eight games.