Bohannon tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Bohannon led the Wolves in shots made from three en route to posting a bench-leading scoring total in Wednesday's loss. Bohannon has averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 16 games this season.