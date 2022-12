Bohannon finished with 14 points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 loss to Raptors 905.

Bohannon led the Wolves second unit in scoring en route to tying a season-high scoring mark in Thursday's loss. Bohannon has scored 10 or more points in two straight games.