Bohannon tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 126-107 loss to Ontario.

Bohannon led the Wolves in shots made from deep with all 12 of his points coming from three. Bohannon has averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in seven regular season games.