Bohannon notched 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 128-124 win over Raptors 905.

Bohannon once again led the Wolves bench in scoring, finishing second on the team in scoring while leading the team in threes en route to a 20-point performance. Bohannon has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last two contests.