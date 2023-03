Bohannon tallied three poitns (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Bohannon played another limited role off the bench in Saturday's loss, playing a team-low minute total while finishing with a team-low scoring mark. Bohannon has averaged 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 in 24 regular-season game.s