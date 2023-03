Bohannon notched six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to Lakeland.

Bohannon led the Wolves bench in threes made while finishing second on the second unit in scoring and minutes played during Saturday's defeat. Bohannon averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 30 regular-season games this year.