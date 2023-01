Bohannon tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 131-114 los to Salt Lake City.

Bohannon connected on three shots from deep en route to surpassing the double-digit scoring mark, finishing as one of five Wolves players in double figures. Bohannon has averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings.