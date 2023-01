Bone logged 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wisconsin's 115-96 loss to the Charge on Friday.

Bone continues to be a reliable scorer for the Herd in spite of their lackluster effort Friday. Ideally for the 25-year-old, his consistent output will be a catalyst for NBA teams to sign him. Bone has 20.0 points averaged across his last five games.