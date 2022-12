Bone posted nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 13 assists in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over Austin.

Bone recorded at least three assists in all four quarters as he recorded a season-high 13 assists. Following the big night, he's now averaging 5.8 assists per game through 12 appearances.