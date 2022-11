Bone tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound, eight assists and a steal in 31 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 win in Windy City.

Ten of Bone's 15 points came in the second quarter and he made three of his four shot attempts in the period. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 assists over the season's first two games, starting each contest for the Herd.