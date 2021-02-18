Bone recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 133-111 win over Iowa.

Bone was acquired by the Blue Coats to begin the 2020-21 G League season, and he's come off the bench in each of his first five games with the team. However, he's been quite productive for his new club, averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists over 24.8 minutes per game. Even if he remains in a bench role for Delaware, Bone should continue to see plenty of run during the shortened G League campaign.