Bone posted 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 93-83 win over the Stars.

Bone was one of four starters to play at least 30 minutes Friday, and he came within one rebound of recording his first double-double of the season. He's now averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 24.6 minutes per game this year.