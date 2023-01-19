Bone logged 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT0, six assists, four rebounds and one block across 38 minutes during the Herd's 127-118 win against Westchester on Wednesday.

Bone was the Herd's best scorer during their fourth win of 2023. He, Lindell Wigginton and Sandro Mamukelashvili are their best scoring options at the moment. But if Wigginton (undisclosed) remains out and Mamukelashvili is recalled by the Bucks again, as he is expected to be, then Bone will be the clear-cut primary scoring option for Wisconsin.