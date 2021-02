Bone logged 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Raptors 905.

Bone was held to single figures in the scoring column during Monday's loss to the BayHawks, but he was more effective Wednesday and came within one assist of his first double-double of the season. He's now averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 assists over 25.3 minutes per contest this year.