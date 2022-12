Bone (illness) produced 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 42 minutes in Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

Bone missed five games with an undisclosed illness, and Wednesday's game was his first since Nov. 19. After going 3-for-5 from the field in the first half, he made just two of his nine shot attempts after halftime.