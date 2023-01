Bone logged 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during the Herd's 135-126 loss to Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Bone is not much of a distributor, but he was a great one despite Wisconsin's fourth loss across 2023. If Bone can continue distributing the ball like he did Saturday, he will be one of the G League's best options. Bone has such a chance, especially if Lindell Wigginton (undisclosed) must continue sitting out.