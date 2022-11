Bone compiled 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 loss to Cleveland.

Twelve of Bone's 18 points came in the first half as he made five of his six shot attempts, including two three-pointers. The 25-year-old has had a nice start to his first season with Wisconsin and is scoring 13.8 points per game while making 51.2 percent of his shots through the season's first four contests.