Bone logged 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wisconsin's 129-123 loss Saturday at Fort Wayne.

Despite the Herd losing again, Bone's consistency came through to make their latest game a close one. Now, he is averaging 21.0 points on a 42.8/38.1/77.0 slash line across his last six G League games.