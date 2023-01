Bone logged 28 points (10-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during the Herd's 126-121 win Wednesday versus College Park.

Bone was the Herd's best scorer en route to their first win of 2023. This year, he will try to be more of a volume scorer as they continue their season. Bone has 41 points across the Herd's first two games of this new campaign.