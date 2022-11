Bone amassed 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 25 minutes in Tuesday's 137-112 win over Motor City.

Bone put together another solid performance Tuesday and is now averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 assists. The 25-year-old has made 51.4 percent of his shot attempts and is starting regularly for the Herd in his first season in the G League.