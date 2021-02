Bone was waived by the Magic on Wednesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Orlando brought in Frank Mason on a two-way deal, so they'll waive Bone in order to make room on the roster. Now a free agent, Bone will likely seek out another two-way or G League opportunity. The former Tennessee standout appeared in 14 games for Orlando, averaging 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.0 minutes.