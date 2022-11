Bowden totaled 29 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3PT, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 44 minutes Sunday against Maine.

Bowden was on fire from beyond the arc in this one and set a new season high in minutes with 44, but he's yet to lead his team to a victory through three games this year. The Tennessee product is now 11-for-25 from downtown and is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign.