Bowden registered 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes Saturday against Motor City.

Bowden was one of three players on his team to reach the 20-point threshold, and he scored 12 of his 23 points from beyond the arc. He also recorded one of his team's four blocks in the 123-121 victory.