Bowden scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes Tuesday against the Westchester Knicks.

Bowden shot the basketball with efficiency, scoring nine of his 16 points from beyond the arc at a 60.0 percent clip. He's scored in double figures in five straight contests and is averaging 18.2 points on 45.0 percent from the field over 15 matchups this season.