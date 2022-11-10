Bowden recorded 37 points (13-21 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes Sunday against College Park.

Bowden turned in a masterful performance on the offensive end, shooting early and often at an efficient clip in a 119-129 loss. He's also contributed on the defensive end through the first two games of the 2022-23 campaign, swatting away three shots and securing 10 total boards over that brief stretch. Bowden has seen a heavy workload thus far and should continue to be leaned on by this Long Island squad.