Bowden tallied 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Bowden didn't find much success from beyond the arc, but he knocked down 50.0 percent of his tries from the field and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. The 26-year-old was able to bounce back after being held to eight points in his last showing Wednesday against Capital City.