Bowden collected 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Bowden tallied 12 of his 27 points from beyond the arc, and he also led his team in scoring while packing the stat sheet. He's now finished with 12 or more points in seven straight matchups.