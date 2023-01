Bowden had 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday against Westchester.

Bowden knocked down 50.0 percent of his attempts from the field, and he also made an impact on the defensive end. This marked the first time he's reached the 20-point threshold in six games during the regular season.