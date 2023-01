Bowden tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes Wednesday against Windy City.

Bowden did his part off the bench, but it wasn't enough as Long Island fell 121-118. He was relatively efficient from the field by knocking down 46.2 percent of his field-goal attempts, and he also scored 12 of his 16 points from deep.