Bowden amassed 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes Sunday against Austin.

Bowden was one of three Long Island starters to finish the contest with 20-plus points, and he made an impact on the defensive end by securing at least one steal for the fourth time in five games. He's now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four matchups.