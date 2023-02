Bowden had 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes Monday against the Herd.

Bowden found the majority of his success from beyond the arc, where he scored 15 of his 24 points in the 131-116 victory. He also ended the night tied for the team lead in steals with two. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 16 regular-season appearances.