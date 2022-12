Bowden had 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in Thursday's game against Texas.

Bowden was locked in from beyond the arc in this one, scoring nine of his 15 points from deep. However, he failed to produce much outside of the scoring column, which isn't all that uncommon for the 25-year-old. Bowden is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 18 appearances this season.