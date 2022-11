Bowden finished with 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

There's been no stopping Bowden through the first four contests of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's put up 20-plus points in three of four contests while also providing value on the glass. He's shooting an impressive 49.3 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc in the early going.