Bowden tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes Sunday against the Westchester Knicks.

Bowden put up 20-plus points for his second straight game, and he also contributed across the board. He's played well through his first seven appearances of the regular season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.