Bowden notched 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Delaware.

Bowden had struggled to make an impact in the first few games of the season for Long Island, but he broke out in a big way Friday. He's reached the 20-minute mark just once all season long, though, so he's not expected to deliver a lot of value in most formats until he can find a way to see the court more regularly.