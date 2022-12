Bowden tallied 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 42 minutes Monday against the Skyhawks.

Bowden finished the game tied for second on the Nets with 19 points, but it was obvious in the early going that he didn't have his best shooting touch from beyond the arc. However, he's drained at least one triple in each game this season and is averaging 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 38.1 minutes (10 games).