Jordan Brangers: Taken in second round

Brangers was selected in the second round of the 2019 G League draft by the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Brangers attended South Plains College, where he proved himself as a scoring threat (16 ppg during the 2017-18 season). After turning pro, he spent the 2018-19 season in Germany playing for Eisbaren Bremerhaven, averaging 12.7 points over 10 contests.

