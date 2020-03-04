Jordan Caroline: Out indefinitely with groin injury
Caroline (groin) remained inactive for Monday's game against Salt Lake City.
Caroline has been out with a right adductor injury since a Jan. 22 contest against the Long Island Nets, when he recorded a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double across 38 minutes of action. A timeline for his return has not been made clear. The 23-year-old previously underwent surgery on his left foot Sept. 6, after which he was waived by the Lakers during his recovery period.
