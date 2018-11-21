Crawford won't sign with German club ALBA Berlin after the team failed his medical exams, EuroHoops.net reports.

After he was unable to reach a deal with an NBA team prior to training camp, Crawford intended to continue his career overseas. However, the failed physical now puts his future in question. It's not believed that Crawford is dealing with a significant injury, but he may remain a free agent for a little while longer and attempt to join a team once he's confident he's fully healthy.