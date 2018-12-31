Jordan Crawford: Signs deal in China
Crawford has signed a deal to play for Shanxi in China, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.
Crawford has played in a total of 281 games throughout his six-year NBA career. The former first-round pick originally signed with a German squad back in November but that deal ultimately fell apart due to Crawford failing his medical exams.
