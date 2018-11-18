Jordan Crawford: Signs in Germany
Crawford will sign with Alba Berlin of Germany for the remainder of the season, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has seen sporadic roles on numerous NBA teams over the past eight years but wasn't able to land a contract stateside for the 2018-19 season.
